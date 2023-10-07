Red and Yellow Weather Alerts for Assam and Meghalaya

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kamrup's Borjhar has issued a series of alerts for Assam and Meghalaya.
A Red Alert has been sounded for the next 24 hours at select locations in both states, indicating the likelihood of severe weather conditions.
A Yellow Alert has been issued for Sunday for specific areas in Assam and Meghalaya, signaling the need for caution.
Looking ahead, a Green Alert has been forecasted for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, suggesting relatively calmer weather.
Rainfall is expected in various parts of the region, encompassing not only these states but also the entire northeastern region, necessitating preparedness and awareness.