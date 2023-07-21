Republican Party of India Demands Justice for Manipur's Stripped Women

Expressing deep concern and anguish over the distressing viral video of Manipur, the Republican Party of India’s General Secretary Maheshwar Thounaojam on Friday demanded strict punishment for the perpetrators involved in the heinous act of assault of two women by a mob.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Maheshwar Thounaojam spoke about the appalling act where two women were stripped and paraded by a violent mob in the state of Manipur.
“Every convict who participates in such heinous acts, especially those that humiliate and harm women, should face the death penalty as a deterrent,” said Thounaojam.
Thounaojam lamented the unfortunate incident and questioned the media's apparent lack of coverage on the violence in Manipur, as well as the absence of response from both ruling and opposition leaders.
He further said that “141 people have officially been reported killed and approximately 60,000 rendered homeless due to the violence.”
In addition, the party raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the matter, calling for him to address the issue and take appropriate action to ensure justice for the victims and accountability for those responsible.
As many as four people have been arrested so far in connection with the horrific incident where two women were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped, a video of which went viral on the internet.
Manipur Police is conducting raids and making extensive efforts to arrest the remaining culprits as soon as possible, the state police force mentioned.