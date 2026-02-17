Royal Enfield HunterHood Brings Street Fest to Shillong

Royal Enfield’s street culture platform HunterHood recently arrived in Shillong, turning the city into a live canvas of music, art, and movement. The initiative, inspired by the Hunter 350 motorcycle, celebrated Shillong’s independent creative identity through performances, custom builds and community-led showcases.

Conceived as an extension of Royal Enfield’s community-first approach, HunterHood is rooted in the ethos of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, a motorcycle built for urban streets. The platform carries that spirit beyond riding, creating space for skaters, riders, artists, dancers and musicians to reinterpret their city on their own terms.

What HunterHood Stands For

HunterHood draws from the everyday rhythm of city life. Designed as a street-driven cultural experience, it adapts to each host city rather than replicating a fixed template.

Earlier editions in Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai reflected their respective urban identities, blending local sounds, movements and visual styles. Each edition attracted large gatherings of riders, creators and street culture enthusiasts, shaped entirely by the host city’s cultural codes.

Shillong’s edition followed the same philosophy, distinct, local and unfiltered.

How Shillong Shaped the Experience

Often described as one of India’s cultural capitals, Shillong brought its strong music and underground scene into the spotlight. The streets were not redesigned for the event; instead, they amplified what already defines the city.

BMX and skateboarding showcases highlighted technical skill and high-energy performances. Street football zones, slam dunk installations and interactive challenges encouraged open participation, reflecting raw athletic expression.

Custom motorcycles by JD Customs were displayed alongside skate sessions curated by Shillong Skate Mag, a community documenting the region’s evolving skate culture.

Art, Dance and Local Collaborations

Visual art formed a major part of the Shillong edition. Live graffiti was created by the Mixed Media Art Crew and Amit Kumar, winner of Art of Motorcycling 2024.

The movement segment bridged traditional and contemporary expression. Indigenous dance performances led by the Shlem Institute of Music shared space with hip-hop cyphers anchored by local dancer Iamon Kharjana.

Works by Abhishek Choudhury, founder of the Gauhati Art Project, were showcased alongside interactive installations by Sameer Hazari, capturing visual narratives inspired by Shillong’s streets.

Through these collaborations, HunterHood positioned itself not as an external spectacle but as a platform amplifying the city’s existing creative pulse.