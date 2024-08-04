RPF of NFR Recovers Contrabands Over Rs 19 Cr Till July 2024

Continuing their fight against the illegal transportation of contraband and smuggled goods in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) recovered contraband goods worth more than Rs 1.63 crore during July 2024.
The RPF also apprehended 24 persons for alleged involvement in the transportation of smuggled goods while travelling in trains and railway stations over NFR during this period.
The apprehended persons along with seized items were later handed over to the respective OC/GRP or local police station for further course of action as per relevant acts.
In a recent incident on July 30, 2024, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a checking at the Agartala railway station acting on specific information. During checking, they apprehended two persons and recovered 28 kgs Ganja worth Rs. 2.80 Lakhs (approx.). Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered Ganja were handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala for necessary legal action.
In another case, the RPF team of Lumding while escorting in train no. 12424 UP (Rajdhani Express) apprehended three persons from the train and recovered 110 grams Brown Sugar worth Rs. 22 lakhs (approx.) on July 2, 2024. Later, the apprehended persons along with the recovered items were handed over to OC/GRP/Mariani for further necessary legal action.
It may be mentioned here that, from January to July 2024, RPF of NFR managed to recover contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs. 19.70 crore and also managed to apprehend 261 persons for alleged involvement in the transportation of contraband/smuggled goods. Last year during January - December 2023, RPF of NFR recovered contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs. 25.43 crore and apprehended 392 persons for involvement in the smuggling of contraband goods.
Several steps have been taken by the RPF of the Northeast Frontier Railway on regular basis to make the railways free from being utilised by the drug traffickers. Frequents drives are being conducted by RPF teams at different levels in all the suspected trains and passenger areas.