RPF Rescues 12, Including 8 Minors, Across NFR Stations

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), conducting coordinated rescue operations, rescued 12 people, including eight minors and four adults found travelling alone or in distress between January 24 and 28, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) informed on Sunday. The operations were conducted at multiple railway stations under NFR jurisdiction to identify and assist vulnerable passengers.

The rescued individuals included runaway minor boys and girls, destitute children and unattended passengers, detected through routine station surveillance and complaints received via the RailMadad platform. The major rescue operations were carried out at Falakata, Lumding, Kishanganj, Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Katihar (East) and Guwahati railway stations.

All rescued minors were safely handed over to the respective Child Line units and recognised child care organisations, while the rescued adults were produced before local police authorities for further necessary action, NFR officials said.

The railway zone said these timely and compassionate interventions highlight the alertness, sensitivity and effective ground-level coordination of RPF personnel in protecting vulnerable passengers, particularly children. Reaffirming its commitment to safe, secure and people-centric railway services, NFR has urged passengers to immediately inform RPF staff or use the RailMadad system to report unattended minors or any suspicious situations, enabling swift response and assistance.