Schools in West Garo Hills to be Closed Till April 21 Due to Heat Wave

The West Garo Hills district administration in Meghalaya has announced the closure of educational institutions in the district from April 19 (Wednesday) to 21 (Friday) amid extreme heat wave conditions.

An order from the deputy commissioner of West Garo Hills district read, “In view of the massive surge in heat wave across the West Garo Hills district, and to ensure the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and staff, the undersigned hereby declare that all primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary school activities shall remain closed during the day (8:00 am to 3:00 pm) in the district from 19-04-2023 to 21-04-2023. Evening/night schools will remain functional as it is.”

The circular stated that the heat wave conditions in the district are a matter of great concern, and the risk of heat stroke, dehydration, and other heat related illness cannot be ignored at such times. Hence, the DC appealed all concerned authorities to follow the issued guidelines.

“Therefore, as a precautionary measure, all concerned authorities, including the district school education officer, are hereby directed to ensure strict compliance with this order. Further, the mop-up exercise for National Deworming Day is to be done by all institutions on 24-04-23 i.e Monday,” the order further read.