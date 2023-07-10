Sec 144 CrPC Imposed in Shillong, Unlawful Activities Inside Vehicles Barred

In response to recent incidents of violence in and around Meghalaya’s Shillong city, the East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has imposed various restrictions under section 144 CrPC, particularly during the night.
The decision to impose the restriction aims to prevent unrest, protect daily commuters and ensure the overall safety of the public in the city, an official notification said.
The order shall come into effect from July 12, 2023.
In order to maintain peace and tranquility within the city, the following measures have been taken:
1. Shops, food stalls, restaurants and enterprises in and around Shillong city will be allowed to operate till 10:00 pm.
2. Consumption of intoxicants and engaging in any unlawful activities in the vehicles is strictly prohibited.
3. Blasting of music is prohibited near educational institutions, religious institutions, hospitals and residential areas, especially after 10:00 pm.
It is important to note that any violation of these rules will be treated as an offence under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. Individuals who violate the restrictions may face punitive consequences.
These preventive measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of the public as well as to maintain peace within the city of Shillong.
By enforcing these restrictions, the district magistrate aims to mitigate potential law and order situations and maintain a congenial atmosphere for the residents and visitors of the city.