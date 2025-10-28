Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha Triggers National Alert; Assam, NE Brace for Heavy Rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued simultaneous national and regional warnings as Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha tracked north-northwest over the west-central Bay of Bengal and was expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on the night of Octoberober 28.

At the same time, IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, warned of moderate to very heavy rainfall with isolated very heavy spells over parts of Assam and the Northeast during Octoberober 30–Novemberember 1, along with thunderstorms, gusty winds and flash-flood risk.

Cyclone Montha: track, intensity and coastal impact

Montha was located over the west-central Bay at about latitude 15.2°N and longitude 82.7°E on the morning of October 28 and was moving north-northwest at roughly 12 kmph. The IMD said the system would cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada during the evening/night of Octoberober 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained winds of 90–100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph; winds were forecast to gradually weaken after landfall. The bulletin also warned of storm surge of about 1 metre above astronomical tide likely to inundate low-lying areas near the landfall zone.

The IMD’s national bulletin carried red messages for Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and adjoining south Odisha coasts, and urged suspension of fishing operations and evacuation of coastal hutment dwellers where necessary. Sea conditions were described as very high to very rough in the west-central Bay and along affected coasts through Octoberober 29.

Heavy rainfall and flash-flood risk across eastern India

The national bulletin listed a wide swathe of districts in Andhra Pradesh, south Odisha, Telangana and Chhattisgarh expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy (>20 cm) falls in parts of coastal Andhra and south Odisha through October 29. IMD also flagged moderate to high flash-flood risk over several coastal Andhra watersheds and some river catchments in Odisha and other neighbouring states in the 24-hour outlook.

Assam and Northeast: isolated very heavy rain, gusty winds and landslide risk

Separately, RMC Guwahati’s press release and regional daily bulletin forecast a shift in conditions over the Northeast as Montha’s influence and prevailing easterly/northeasterly winds bring moisture into the region. IMD RMC Guwahati warned of moderate rain at many to most places with heavy rain at isolated places on October 30, and heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places on October 31 and November 1 across parts of Assam, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph at isolated locations.

The regional forecast explicitly lists likely impacts for Assam: waterlogging and localized flooding in low-lying areas; landslides, landslips and mud-slides in vulnerable terrain; uprooting of trees and breaking of branches; disruption to road and rail traffic; poor visibility during intense spells; damage to standing crops at maturity and partial damage to vulnerable structures. RMC Guwahati urged people to “take safe shelters” and to avoid landslide- and flood-prone areas.

District-level advisory and public actions (Assam)

RMC Guwahati’s district-wise warning matrix (valid October 30–November 1) highlighted areas that may face the most severe rainfall and associated hazards. The release advised:

Avoiding travel in areas prone to waterlogging;

Providing proper drainage in cropped fields ahead of heavy rain;

Avoiding vulnerable structures and taking refuge in safe shelters; and

Following traffic advisories and local administration instructions.

Marine and fishermen warnings

Both the national and regional bulletins reiterated strong fishermen warnings: vessels should not venture into the southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and along/off the Andhra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu coasts till October 29; fishermen in northeast Arabian Sea and along Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts were also warned through October 30 in respect of a separate depression over the east-central Arabian Sea. The national bulletin ordered total suspension of fishing operations in the high-risk zones.

IMD advisories and institutional guidance

IMD asked state disaster response agencies, local administrations and line departments to remain alert and take preparedness measures, including evacuation where necessary, regulation of surface and helicopter services, and protection of coastal infrastructure. “People are advised to keep a watch on the weather for worsening conditions and be ready to move to safer places accordingly,” the IMD bulletin said. The Guwahati release additionally recommended downloading IMD apps — Mausam, Meghdoot (Agromet) and Damini (lightning) — for location-specific warnings.

What to watch next

IMD will continue to monitor the systems closely and issue regular updates; the national bulletin indicated the next message would be issued at 1730 hrs IST on October 28. Residents in the coastal districts of Andhra and south Odisha, and those in flood- and landslide-prone pockets across Assam and the Northeast, should follow bulletins from IMD and directions from local authorities.

