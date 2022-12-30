Sikkim: Permits to Tourists Visiting Nathula Stopped Amid Snowfall

Amid heavy snowfall in Sikkim, the administration has decided to stop issuing permits to tourists visiting Nathula and Tsomgo starting Friday.

This decision was taken by the Sikkim Police late on Thursday following heavy snowfall in the Himalayan state.

A source said, "The passes that have already been issued are not valid."

Meanwhile, according to the weather report, more snow is likely to fall in the next few days in the higher parts of north and east Sikkim.

Although travel to Tsomgo and Nathula has been banned by the Sikkim authorities, number of tourists will continue to rise until the first week of the New Year.

On the other hand, other tourist hotspots in Sikkim like Lachen and Lachung are still open for tourists.

There are around 1,500 hotels and 939 registered home stays. Tourist hotspots in north and east Sikkim are sensitive from a national security point of view because they are close to the Chinese border. People needs permit to visit these areas.