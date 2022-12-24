Sikkim Tragedy: Wreaths to be Laid on Deceased Army Personnel at Bagdogra

The wreath laying ceremony of the 16 Army personnel who died in a tragic road accident at Zema in North Sikkim will be held at Bagdogra airport in West Bengal on Saturday evening.

The Indian Army said that wreaths will be laid on the mortal remains of the deceased soldiers at Bagdogra airport technical area.

It may be mentioned that, an army vehicle fell off a cliff into a deep ditch killing 16 jawans in it in North Sikkim on Friday.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that three among the deceased jawans were Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO).

The incident took place at Jema hills, a remote area about 15 kilometers from Lachen town in Sikkim.

The vehicle that fell into the ditch was reportedly part of a three-vehicle convoy that was coming from Chatten and was headed to Thangu. The incident happened as it was trying to negotiate a sharp turn.

A rescue mission was launched immediately and four of the injured soldiers were airlifted.