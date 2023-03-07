10 Awesome Places to visit in Gangtok

Flower Exhibition Centre

A beautiful garden located in the heart of Gangtok, the Flower Exhibition Centre is home to a wide range of flowers and plants and offers a peaceful and serene environment. Sikkim's flower population is a visual delight, with over 4000 types of flowering plants, including 600 orchid species and 30 varieties of Rhododendron. If you're keen on catching a glimpse of these blooms, a visit to Ridge Park and the Flower Exhibition Center is highly recommended. The Ridge Park lines Ridge Road, skirting the Chief Minister's residence. This impeccably designed garden features fountains and a traditional gazebo, and in May, the park transforms into a vibrant canvas of colors. Below Ridge Park, you'll find the Flower Exhibition Center, exhibiting flowers from all corners of Sikkim. During the annual Mayflower show, the humble greenhouse turns into an exotic paradise, with Azaleas, Anthuriums, Orchids, Celosia, Chrysanthemums, Gentians, Hydrangeas, Liliums, Poppies, Rhododendrons, Roses, Tulips, and a plethora of other flowers of every size, shape, and hue greeting visitors.

The exhibition center, a greenhouse that hosts various species of flowers, offers the unique experience of walking into a room filled with a multitude of cheerful flowers.