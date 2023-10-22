Indian Army, BRO Continue Efforts to Reconnect North Sikkim

Troops of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps along with the Border Roads Organization (BRO) and assistance of civil administration and locals have been undertaking massive operations to reconnect North Sikkim after the flash floods hit the Himalayan state earlier this month.
While the BRO is trying to reconnect the main route Mangan-Tung-Chungthang, Trishakti Corps troops are trying to open up the alternate route Mangan-Sanklang-Theng-Chungthang.
The route requires the construction of two bailey bridges over the Teesta River at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing. Working round the clock, the first bridge was completed at 11 am on Sunday.
Areas of North Sikkim ahead of Mangan have remained cut off since the disaster struck the state. As an immediate response, foot-bridges and zip lines were constructed at Chungthang and Sanklang-Mangan Crossing. These have enabled movement of people on foot and provision of relief material through the zip lines established.
Due to large scale damage to the main road Mangan-Tung-Chungthang, a fresh road alignment through Naga Village is being made before the damaged bridge site at Toong can be approached and a new bridge can be constructed.
As an immediate relief to restore connectivity up to Chungthang via alternate route Mangan-Sanklang-Theng-Chungthang, the Trishakti Corps started the construction of bailey bridge at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing, 200 metres upstream of where a bamboo bridge and Zip line was constructed earlier. However, the width of the river has increased to 600 feet and water running along two channels with a 160 feet island in between.
Decision was therefore taken to construct two separate bridges. Working on a war footing, the troops of Trishakti Corps finished construction of the 150 feet long first bridge today. The second bridge is likely to be completed by October 27.