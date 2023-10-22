Indian Army, BRO Continue Efforts to Reconnect North Sikkim

As an immediate relief to restore connectivity up to Chungthang via alternate route Mangan-Sanklang-Theng-Chungthang, the Trishakti Corps started the construction of bailey bridge at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing, 200 metres upstream of where a bamboo bridge and Zip line was constructed earlier. However, the width of the river has increased to 600 feet and water running along two channels with a 160 feet island in between.