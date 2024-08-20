Major Landslide Destroys NHPC’s Teesta Dam Power Station in Sikkim

A massive landslide devastated the power station of NHPC's 510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam in Sikkim's Balutar on Tuesday, reports said.
The hill adjacent to the power station had been a concern for weeks, with frequent minor slides, but the situation escalated dramatically today when a large section of the hill collapsed, destroying the facility.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the power station had been evacuated in anticipation of potential slides. Workers in the vicinity captured the landslide on their phones.
The Teesta Stage 5 dam had already been rendered non-operational following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in October 2023, which caused significant damage and flooding across the Teesta River Basin. The dam, which was overwhelmed by the flash floods, was in the process of reconstruction at the time of the landslide.