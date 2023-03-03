7 National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries of Sikkim

Khangchendzonga National park

Khangchendzonga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the Indian state of Sikkim. The park is named after Khangchendzonga, the third-highest peak in the world, and is spread over an area of approximately 850 square kilometers. It was declared a national park in 1977. The park is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, including snow leopards, red pandas, Himalayan tahr, and musk deer. The park is also home to several glaciers, high-altitude lakes, and waterfalls.

Khangchendzonga National Park is managed by the Sikkim government and is an important center for biodiversity conservation in the eastern Himalayas. The park is also an important center for research and education on the region's ecology and environmental issues. Visitors to the park can enjoy trekking, mountaineering, and other adventure activities while also appreciating the park's scenic beauty and unique natural features.

Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary

Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area located in the Indian state of Sikkim. At an elevation of between 6,000 and 12,000 feet above sea level, its total area is somewhere around 124 square kilometers. The sanctuary is named after the Pangolakha Peak, which is one of the highest peaks in the area.

Many different kinds of mammals, birds, and reptiles can all be found in the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, which has earned it a reputation as a place of great biological diversity. The sanctuary is particularly famous for its population of the red panda, a critical endangered species. Other animals that can be found in the sanctuary include the Himalayan black bear, musk deer, barking deer, and various species of monkeys.

The sanctuary is covered in dense forests and is characterized by several streams, rivers, and waterfalls. It is a popular destination for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, offering several trekking and hiking routes that provide spectacular views of the Himalayas. The best time to visit the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary is during the summer months, between April and June, when the weather is pleasant and the wildlife is more active.

Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary

Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is a protected area located in the Indian state of Sikkim. This delightful sanctuary is recognized as one of Sikkim's well-known wildlife sanctuaries, situated in West Sikkim, covering around 104 square kilometers. It is enclosed by some of the most beautiful lakes in Sikkim and the Singalila Range, and its boundary stretches into the neighboring country, Nepal.

It is situated at an altitude of 2,000 to 4,000 meters above sea level. The sanctuary is famous for its dense forests of rhododendron trees, which bloom in a riot of colors during the spring season. The sanctuary shelters a variety of extraordinary animals like the Himalayan Langur, Leopard Cat, and Himalayan Palm Civet.

Apart from the rhododendron trees, the Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is also home to several other species of trees and plants, including oak, magnolia, and silver fir. The sanctuary is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including several species of birds, butterflies, and insects.