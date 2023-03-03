7 National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries of Sikkim

Khangchendzonga National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the Indian state of Sikkim. The park is named after Khangchendzonga, the third-highest peak in the world, and is spread over an area of approximately 850 square kilometers. It was declared a national park in 1977. The park is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, including snow leopards, red pandas, Himalayan tahr, and musk deer. The park is also home to several glaciers, high-altitude lakes, and waterfalls.
Khangchendzonga National Park is managed by the Sikkim government and is an important center for biodiversity conservation in the eastern Himalayas. The park is also an important center for research and education on the region's ecology and environmental issues. Visitors to the park can enjoy trekking, mountaineering, and other adventure activities while also appreciating the park's scenic beauty and unique natural features.
Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area located in the Indian state of Sikkim. At an elevation of between 6,000 and 12,000 feet above sea level, its total area is somewhere around 124 square kilometers. The sanctuary is named after the Pangolakha Peak, which is one of the highest peaks in the area.
Many different kinds of mammals, birds, and reptiles can all be found in the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, which has earned it a reputation as a place of great biological diversity. The sanctuary is particularly famous for its population of the red panda, a critical endangered species. Other animals that can be found in the sanctuary include the Himalayan black bear, musk deer, barking deer, and various species of monkeys.
The sanctuary is covered in dense forests and is characterized by several streams, rivers, and waterfalls. It is a popular destination for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts, offering several trekking and hiking routes that provide spectacular views of the Himalayas. The best time to visit the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary is during the summer months, between April and June, when the weather is pleasant and the wildlife is more active.
Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is a protected area located in the Indian state of Sikkim. This delightful sanctuary is recognized as one of Sikkim's well-known wildlife sanctuaries, situated in West Sikkim, covering around 104 square kilometers. It is enclosed by some of the most beautiful lakes in Sikkim and the Singalila Range, and its boundary stretches into the neighboring country, Nepal.
It is situated at an altitude of 2,000 to 4,000 meters above sea level. The sanctuary is famous for its dense forests of rhododendron trees, which bloom in a riot of colors during the spring season. The sanctuary shelters a variety of extraordinary animals like the Himalayan Langur, Leopard Cat, and Himalayan Palm Civet.
Apart from the rhododendron trees, the Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is also home to several other species of trees and plants, including oak, magnolia, and silver fir. The sanctuary is home to a diverse range of wildlife, including several species of birds, butterflies, and insects.
The Fambonglho Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area situated in the eastern region of the Indian state of Sikkim. It covers an area of approximately 51 square kilometers and is located at an elevation of 1,500 to 2,100 meters above sea level. It has gained global recognition for its bountiful Avocado trees. The sanctuary encompasses several hills, the highest of which is the Tinjurey peak, towering at an impressive height of 2130 meters.
The sanctuary is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna, including several species of trees, plants, birds, and animals. Some of the common tree species found in the sanctuary include oak, rhododendron, and magnolia. The sanctuary is also home to several species of animals, including the red panda, Himalayan black bear, and leopard cat.
The Fambonglho Wildlife Sanctuary offers several trekking and hiking routes, providing visitors with stunning views of the surrounding hills and valleys. The best time to visit the sanctuary is during the months of March to May and October to December when the weather is pleasant and the flora is in full bloom. Visitors can also enjoy various adventure activities like camping, birdwatching, and nature walks.
Nestled in the eastern part of Sikkim, the Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary is a protected region spanning an area of around 31 square kilometers. Situated at an altitude of 3200-4400 meters above sea level, the sanctuary is home to an array of flora and fauna, unique to the alpine region.
With rhododendron trees, junipers, grasses, and mosses adding to the area's charm, the sanctuary provides a natural habitat for the Himalayan black bear, musk deer, and red panda, among other species. Bird enthusiasts are in for a treat as the sanctuary houses rare species such as the Himalayan Monal, Blood Pheasant, and Snow Pigeon.
The Kyongnosla Alpine Sanctuary welcomes visitors throughout the year, with the best time to visit between March and May or October and December. The sanctuary's landscape is covered in snow during winters, while summers showcase a magnificent display of blooms, attracting nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts from across the globe.
The Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary, situated in the northern part of Sikkim, is a protected natural area covering around 43 square kilometers. Its main purpose is to preserve the diverse range of rhododendron trees that grow in the region, and it was established in 1984 to this end.
Aside from its numerous species of rhododendrons, the sanctuary is also home to a variety of other trees, plants, and animals. Its rugged terrain provides a natural habitat for creatures like the Himalayan Black Bear, Leopard Cat, and Barking Deer, as well as a colorful array of birds, including the Satyr Tragopan, Blood Pheasant, and Himalayan Monal.
The sanctuary is most popular from March to May when the rhododendrons are in full bloom, and visitors can enjoy the vibrant colors of pink and red across the landscape. For nature enthusiasts, wildlife lovers, and birdwatchers, the Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary is an unmissable destination. With its breathtaking beauty, diverse flora and fauna, and unique charm, it is a true gem of Sikkim.
The Maenam Wildlife Sanctuary is a protected area situated in the southern part of Sikkim, occupying an area of around 35 square kilometers. Its main purpose is to conserve and protect the natural ecosystem and biodiversity of the region, and it takes its name from Maenam Hill, which is the highest peak in the sanctuary and provides stunning panoramic views of the surrounding area.
The sanctuary boasts a diverse range of flora and fauna, including rare and endangered species such as the Red Panda, Himalayan Black Bear, and Musk Deer. Additionally, it is home to a variety of birds like the Golden-throated Barbet, Eurasian Jay, and Grey Treepie, making it an ideal location for bird enthusiasts.
The sanctuary features rugged terrain with dense forests, steep valleys, and rolling hills, making it a favorite spot for trekking and hiking. Visitors can relish the scenic beauty of the sanctuary, breathe in the refreshing mountain air, and bask in the peaceful environment.
With its captivating natural beauty, varied flora and fauna, and opportunities for adventure, the Maenam Wildlife Sanctuary is a destination worth experiencing for anyone who travels to Sikkim.