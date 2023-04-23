NHRC Asks Gangtok SP To File Action Taken Report On April 8 Singtam Violence

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday directed the superintendent of police in Sikkim’s Gangtok to furnish an action taken report within eight weeks in connection with the April 8 incident of violence in the Singtam town.

This comes after some unidentified miscreants had attacked the joint action committee (JAC) general secretary Keshav Sapkota during a rally in Singtam earlier this month on April 8.

Following the incident, Keshav Sapkota had to be immediately rushed to district hospital Singtam with injuries. From there, he was then referred to CRH Manipal for further medical treatment.

Meanwhile, a case numbered 16/2023 dated 08/04/2023 was registered by the JAC under sections 325/34 of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons.

According to reports, at least 14 people were arrested in connection with the matter including councilor Suresh Tamang.

On the other hand, Suresh Tamang had also filed an FIR against Keshav Sapkota and K N Towari claiming that his friend Ajay Tamang was also injured in the incident after being hit on his head with an iron hammer by Keshav Sapkota, Kedarnath Tiwari, Navin Karki and others with an intention to kill.

The injured, Ajay Tamang was also taken to Singtam district hospital for medical treatment and was later referred to CRH Manipal for improved treatment.

