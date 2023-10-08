Sikkim

Sikkim Flash Floods: ITBP Personnel Rescue 56 Stranded Civilians

They were rescued via the ropeway made by the ITBP in North Sikkim’s Chungthang, reports said.
Pratidin Time

At least 56 civilians stranded due to the recent flash floods in Sikkim have been rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reports emerged on Sunday.

As per sources, the rescued civilians include four women and 52 men. They were rescued via the ropeway made by the ITBP in North Sikkim’s Chungthang, reports said.

The Indian Army earlier today stated that timely restoration of civil cellular communications have been ensured as part of the continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.

Taking to platform X, the Indian Army wrote, “#IndianArmy Corps of Signals of #TrishaktiCorps ensured timely restoration of civil cellular communications as part of continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, North #Sikkim. Most of the stranded tourists have been able to speak to their family back home. Following numbers are available for any query.”

The Indian Army has also shared helpline numbers to contact in any emergency. Emergency Operating Center(EOC)- Helpline Numbers are:

03592-202461/201145

HELPLINE NUMBER

Gangtok-03592-284444

Namchi- 03595-263734

Mangan- 03592-234538

Pakyong- 03592-291936

Soreng- 8016747244

Gyalshing- 03595-250888

For Tourist- 7001911393 ( Nodal Officer)

(Asst. Director)- 8101426284

For All Army Personnel- 9906200205

(Nodal Officer, Army)

ITBP-03592-231340

SSB- 03592-251015

SDRF- 03592-220545

BRO- 03592-259208

ARMY- 03592-202228 

Sikkim Flash Floods: Body of Missing Jawan From Assam Recovered
Indo-Tibetan Border Police
Sikkim Flash Floods

