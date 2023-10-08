Sikkim Flash Floods: ITBP Personnel Rescue 56 Stranded Civilians

At least 56 civilians stranded due to the recent flash floods in Sikkim have been rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), reports emerged on Sunday.
As per sources, the rescued civilians include four women and 52 men. They were rescued via the ropeway made by the ITBP in North Sikkim’s Chungthang, reports said.
The Indian Army earlier today stated that timely restoration of civil cellular communications have been ensured as part of the continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen in North Sikkim.
Taking to platform X, the Indian Army wrote, “#IndianArmy Corps of Signals of #TrishaktiCorps ensured timely restoration of civil cellular communications as part of continued assistance to stranded tourists at Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, North #Sikkim. Most of the stranded tourists have been able to speak to their family back home. Following numbers are available for any query.”
The Indian Army has also shared helpline numbers to contact in any emergency. Emergency Operating Center(EOC)- Helpline Numbers are:
03592-202461/201145
HELPLINE NUMBER
Gangtok-03592-284444
Namchi- 03595-263734
Mangan- 03592-234538
Pakyong- 03592-291936
Soreng- 8016747244
Gyalshing- 03595-250888
For Tourist- 7001911393 ( Nodal Officer)
(Asst. Director)- 8101426284
For All Army Personnel- 9906200205
(Nodal Officer, Army)
ITBP-03592-231340
SSB- 03592-251015
SDRF- 03592-220545
BRO- 03592-259208
ARMY- 03592-202228