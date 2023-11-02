Six Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Tripura Airport For Illegally Entering Country

Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Tripura for their unauthorized entry into the country on Tuesday evening
According to reports, upon thorough questioning, the individuals in question were unable to provide any valid documents, as stated by the local authorities.
These six individuals have been charged under the Indian Passport Act, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted.
The individuals, identified as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, were discovered moving in and around Agartala MBB Airport.
They had come to Agartala, Tripura, with intentions to travel to Kolkata, as explained by Officer in Charge, Airport Police Station, Abhijit Mandal.