Six Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Tripura Airport For Illegally Entering Country

These six individuals have been charged under the Indian Passport Act, and an ongoing investigation is being conducted.
Pratidin Bureau

Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Tripura for their unauthorized entry into the country on Tuesday evening

According to reports, upon thorough questioning, the individuals in question were unable to provide any valid documents, as stated by the local authorities.

The individuals, identified as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, were discovered moving in and around Agartala MBB Airport.

They had come to Agartala, Tripura, with intentions to travel to Kolkata, as explained by Officer in Charge, Airport Police Station, Abhijit Mandal.

Bangladeshi & Indian PMs Flag Off Akhaura-Agartala Rail Link
Bangladeshi nationals

