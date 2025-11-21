Sonowal Announces ₹3,000 Cr Investments to Transform NE Waterways

In a major boost to inland waterway infrastructure and multimodal logistics in the Northeast, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) inked a series of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth around ₹3,000 crore during the India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 in New Delhi. The agreements aim to strengthen industrial cargo movement, enhance tourist connectivity, and build modern passenger mobility systems across Assam and the wider Northeast region.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who chaired a comprehensive review meet on ongoing waterway projects across all eight Northeastern states, called the initiatives “a transformative step towards developing the region as a hub of inland water transport and sustainable industrial logistics under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Key MoUs & Investments Announced

Among the major agreements signed at IMW:

IWAI – APL MoU for Methanol & Formalin Export

IWAI and Assam Petro-Chemicals Ltd. (APL) have partnered to export Methanol and Formalin via inland waterways, especially through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol Route, with an investment of ₹400 crore.

APL’s production capacity stands at 1.98 lakh MT of Methanol and 1.15 lakh MT of Formalin annually, which will now be transported cost-effectively through IWAI terminals at Bogibeel, Pandu and Jogighopa, reaching Bangladesh and Southeast Asia.

The project includes building 10 flat-bottom tanker barges (500–1,000 MT capacity) and strengthening navigation, bunkering and emergency support facilities.

₹1,000-Cr Water Metro Project Across Brahmaputra

A second MoU between IWAI and the Government of Assam charts the development of an Urban Water Transport (UWT)/Water Metro system for Guwahati, Tezpur and Dibrugarh, integrating river transport with road, rail and bus networks.

The eco-friendly system will use electric hybrid passenger vessels, and a feasibility study is underway with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL).

River Tourism & Safety Boost

A ₹500-crore MoU was signed with Heritage River Journeys Pvt. Ltd. to introduce new luxury cruise vessels and upgrade cruise terminals across the Brahmaputra.

Another significant agreement between IWAI and DGLL will build river lighthouses at Bogibeel, Silghat, Biswanath Ghat and Pandu, supporting safer navigation and tourism.

A separate ₹1,000-crore MoU with Rhenus Logistics will induct modern tug-barge fleets on the Ganga and Brahmaputra, enhancing bulk cargo capacity to the Northeast.

New Projects Across Northeast

Key inland water transport and tourism initiatives announced include:

Tripura: ₹24.53-cr project for Gumti–Meghna waterway linking Bangladesh; proposal for cruise ship service on Dumbur Lake

Arunachal Pradesh: Proposed integrated IWT facilities on the Siang River including passenger terminals, floating jetties and solar infrastructure

Mizoram: Works underway on Tlawng, Chhimtuipui and ₹9.82-cr Khawthlangtuipui–Tuichawng terminal development

Nagaland: DPRs underway for facilities at Doyang Lake, Noune & Shilloi Lakes, including water sports

Manipur: DPRs proposed for Barak, Imphal and Nambul rivers

Meghalaya: DPRs underway for Umiam Lake & Umngot River

Assam: Concept study cleared for an elevated approach road at Bogibeel; major cruise terminal upgrades totaling ₹299 crore at Neamati, Silghat, Biswanath Ghat and Guijan

Sonowal: ‘Inland Waterways Becoming the Region’s Lifeline’

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, the Northeast is entering a new era of connectivity powered by the revival of our rivers. We are committed to investing over ₹5,000 crores in inland water transport infrastructure and transforming waterways into engines of trade, tourism, and prosperity,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Minister reviewed 15 ongoing major projects and 10 Central Sector Scheme initiatives, alongside two new proposals for Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, during the review meeting at the Maritime Skill Development Centre (MSDC).

A Strategic Turning Point for Northeast

The projects announced under IMW 2025 signal a bold scale-up of river-based logistics, tourism and regional integration—unlocking access to global markets, easing road congestion and enabling green mobility across the Brahmaputra basin.

The agreements mark one of the largest investment rounds in Northeast inland transport history, positioning the region as a gateway of multimodal trade connecting India to Bangladesh, Bhutan and Southeast Asia.