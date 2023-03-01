Stage Set for Counting of Votes in Meghalaya, Nagaland & Tripura Tomorrow

Stage is set for the counting of votes on March 2 (Thursday) for assembly elections held in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin from 8 am onwards.

In Meghalaya, a total of 13 counting centres have been set up and strict security measures have been put in place across the state.

In Nagaland, preparations are being made for error-free counting of votes tomorrow with a total of 16 counting centres set up. The ECI has deployed counting observers besides general observers to monitor the entire counting process in the state.

Elaborate three-tier security arrangements have been made for the counting at all counting centres with 22 companies of Armed Security Forces being deployed.

In Tripura, the counting of votes will be held in 21 centres meant for 60 Assembly constituencies. Three-tier security measures have been provided across centres in the state. The ECI has also appointed 60 Observers to oversee counting and routinely report it.

Voting in Tripura took place on February 16, whereas Nagaland and Meghalaya underwent polling on February 27.

The exit polls showed that the BJP was tipped to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which witnessed re-polling in four of its polling stations on Wednesday after the Election Commission declared them void. In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to emerge as the single largest party, showed exit polls.

The results for the Assembly elections in the three northeastern states can be checked on the official website of the Election Commission: https://results.eci.gov.in/.