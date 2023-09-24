'The Conclave 2023': Tripura Royal Scion Pradyot Deb Barma Stresses On 'Separate State'

“So the fact that there is such diversity which acts as a ‘control against dominance’, and I think this is very important,” he added.

Further, when the moderator, Sunit Bhuyan questioned Pradyot Burma on the demand for Tripura land and if demanding a ‘separate state’ can solve the problems of the Tripuris, he said, “Well, that’s my point of view, if you have a better point of view, you can tell me the solution. We have waited for 76 years to improve the condition of the indigenous native people of Tripura. In the last 76 years, we have had various governments, but the problems of the indigenous people have not improved. In fact, more and more people have come across the border from Bangladesh. And the rights of the indigenous people have not been protected. So no idea comes in isolation.”