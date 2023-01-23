TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee to Campaign in Poll-Bound Tripura Next Month

Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is slated to visit poll-bound Tripura next month to campaign for party candidates.

As per sources, Mamata Banerjee will arrive in the poll-bound state on February 6 for a two-day visit.

In December last year, the TMC supremo and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee launched intensive poll campaign in Meghalaya. This was her first visit to Meghalaya after former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma joined the Trinamool Congress party from the Congress with 11 other MLA’s.

It may be mentioned that Tripura will go to polls on February 16 and counting will take place on March 2. Candidates will be allowed to submit their nomination papers till January 30. The scrutiny will be done on January 31 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 2.

On the other hand, Tripura chief minister Manik Saha has also intensified poll campaign by conducting door-to-door campaigns and urging people to vote for the BJP in the upcoming polls.