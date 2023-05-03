Top 10 Historical sites in Mizoram to check out in 2023

Phulpui Grave

At Phulpui village in the Aizawl district, you can find two graves that tell a poignant love story. The Chief of Phulpui, Zawlpala, fell in love with the famed beauty Talvungi of Thenzawl and they were married. However, Talvungi was later wed to Punthia, the Chief of Rothai, but her heart still belonged to Zawlpala. Years after Zawlpala's death, Talvungi was consumed by grief and came back to Phulpui. She dug a pit next to Zawlpala's grave and convinced an elderly woman to help her end her life and bury her beside her beloved. This tragic tale of love and loss, along with the graves and other related sites in Phulpui, draws visitors to the area.