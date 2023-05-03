Top 10 Historical sites in Mizoram to check out in 2023

Mizoram is a beautiful state with a significant historical past and rich cultural heritage. With a population made up of different ethnic groups, the state is home to a wide variety of traditions, customs, and religious beliefs. Mizoram is a treasure trove of historical sites that provide a glimpse into the state's past and reveal the influences of its various rulers, including the British, the Mughals, and the Chinese. From ancient memorials to colonial structures, the state is dotted with numerous landmarks that serve as a testament to its fascinating history. In this article, we will take a closer look at some of the must-visit historical sights in Mizoram, each offering a unique window into the state's rich cultural and historical legacy.
Lianchhiari Lunglen Tlang, located in Mizoram, is a famous viewpoint and a legendary cliff associated with a love story. The projection of the cliff protrudes far outside the rugged mountain, providing a breathtaking view. The place has inspired the local tribal population to weave sweet love stories around it. It is situated 64 km south of Champhai town and can be reached by bus or taxi from Aizawl. Local buses are available from Champhai town to reach the site, which is a popular tourist destination.
Solomon's Temple, located in Chawlhmun, Aizawl, is the biggest Church in Mizoram built and run by Kohhran Thianghlim. Made with imported white marble, it took 20 years to complete at an estimated cost of Rs 18 Crores raised through donations. The temple has a seating capacity of 3,000 people and faces the four cardinal directions. It also has a natural park within the compound that provides shade and fruits for birds and animals. The original Temple of Solomon was built on Mount Zion in ancient Jerusalem and destroyed by Nebuchadnezzar II of Babylon.
Lamsial Puk, located near Farkawn village in the Champhai district of Mizoram, is a cave that holds a grim reminder of a deadly war fought in the region. According to archives, the site witnessed a fierce battle between neighboring villages that were at odds over land ownership. The cave contains a large mound of skeletons belonging to warriors who lost their lives in the war and the weapons used in the conflict. This cave is a symbol of both bravery and the horrors of war, attracting tourists from distant places. The best way to reach the cave is by bus or private car from Aizawl to Farkawn, a distance of 92 kilometers, or by flight to Lengui Airport in Aizawl from any major city in India.
Chawngvungi Lungdawh is a historically significant site located in the Champhai district of Mizoram, a state in the northeast of India. It is believed to have been the capital of the Chawngte dynasty, which ruled the region in the 16th century. The site comprises of several ruins, including the remains of a palace, a temple, and other structures. The ruins provide valuable insights into the architectural and cultural practices of the Chawngte dynasty.
Located in Tachhip village, just 20 km away from Aizawl town, is a memorial stone dating back 300 years. It was built by a Palian chief who had adopted a young orphan named Sibuta. Unfortunately, Sibuta killed his adoptive father and took over as chief of over 2,000 houses. Sibuta's love life was unsuccessful, and he was rejected by a girl named Darlai. Seeking revenge, Sibuta threw Darlai into a pit and erected a massive rock on top of it as a memorial to himself. The rock was painstakingly dragged 10 km from the Tlawng river and was bathed in the blood of three human sacrifices during its construction. Shockingly, Darlai was still alive and buried alive under the stone.
At Phulpui village in the Aizawl district, you can find two graves that tell a poignant love story. The Chief of Phulpui, Zawlpala, fell in love with the famed beauty Talvungi of Thenzawl and they were married. However, Talvungi was later wed to Punthia, the Chief of Rothai, but her heart still belonged to Zawlpala. Years after Zawlpala's death, Talvungi was consumed by grief and came back to Phulpui. She dug a pit next to Zawlpala's grave and convinced an elderly woman to help her end her life and bury her beside her beloved. This tragic tale of love and loss, along with the graves and other related sites in Phulpui, draws visitors to the area.
Between Baktawng and Chhingchhip village on the Aizawl-Lunglei road, there stands a memorial stone in honor of a young woman named Chhingpui. Hailing from a noble family, Chhingpui possessed remarkable beauty that attracted many suitors. She eventually chose Kaptuanga as her husband, and they lived a joyful life together. Unfortunately, their happiness was short-lived due to the outbreak of war between rival chiefs. Chhingpui was tragically kidnapped and killed, leading to widespread mourning among the villagers. Unable to cope with his loss, Kaptuanga took his own life. Today, Chhingpui's memorial serves as a lasting testament to their love story, which has been passed down through generations of locals.
Pangzawl village, located in the Lunglei district, is known for the heartbreaking legend of Chawngungi. Renowned for her exceptional beauty, Chawngungi was a highly sought-after bride among the young men of the village. Unfortunately, her mother set an exorbitant bride price that no one could afford. In the end, the only person who managed to win her hand was Sawngkhara, the son of the village chief, who used a magical potion to do so. Tragically, Chawngungi passed away shortly after their marriage. Devastated by the loss of his beloved wife, Sawngkhara spent the remainder of his days mourning her untimely death.
Near the Burma border in Champhai, located in the Aizawl district, stands a massive memorial stone known as Mangkahia Lung, named after the prominent Ralte tribe chief, Mangkhaia. Standing at a towering height of 5 meters, the stone is adorned with intricately engraved heads of Mithun. Erected in the year 1700, the monument serves as a lasting tribute to the esteemed legacy of Mangkhaia and his contributions to the Ralte tribe.
Fiara Tui, a spring located 65 km from Champhai in Mizoram, is famous for its sweet and pure water, mentioned in the region's folklores. The spring, associated with the legend of an orphan named Fiara, originated from the Tan Tlang Mountain. The boy discovered the spring's cool and sweet water trickling out from under a rock, and it grew in fame. Some believe it has magical beautifying powers. To reach the spring, take regular buses from Aizawl to Farkawn village, near the spring's location.