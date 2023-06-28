Tripura: 6 Including Child Dead after Chariot Catches Fire During Rath Yatra

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the loss of lives in the tragic incident. Sharing a tweet, he said, "In a tragic incident, several devotees have lost their lives & some other people sustained injuries due to electrocution during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat today. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. In this difficult time, the State Government stands by the side of the affected families."