Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Will BJP Be Able to Retain Power?

The polling for Assembly Elections in three Northeastern states has completed for Tripura on February 17 and Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.
Pratidin Bureau

The polling for Assembly Elections in three Northeastern states has completed for Tripura on February 17 and Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

With this counting of votes for all the NE states will begin on February 2 from 8 am onwards.

In Meghalaya, a total of 13 counting centres have been set up and strict security measures have been put in place across the state.

In Nagaland, preparations are being made for error-free counting of votes tomorrow with a total of 16 counting centres set up. The ECI has deployed counting observers besides general observers to monitor the entire counting process in the state.

Elaborate three-tier security arrangements have been made for the counting at all counting centres with 22 companies of Armed Security Forces being deployed.

In Tripura, the counting of votes will be held in 21 centres meant for 60 Assembly constituencies. Three-tier security measures have been provided across centres in the state. The ECI has also appointed 60 Observers to oversee counting and routinely report it.

The exit polls showed that the BJP was tipped to retain Tripura and return to power in Nagaland with coalition partner National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), which witnessed re-polling in four of its polling stations on Wednesday after the Election Commission declared them void. In Meghalaya, Conrad Sangma's NPP is likely to emerge as the single largest party, showed exit polls.

Post-Poll Violence in Nagaland Continues, 1 Dead, 4 Injured: Reports

In a shocking incident of yet another poll-related violence in Nagaland, a person had been reportedly killed in police firing during a protest at Noklak Assembly constituency on Wednesday mid-night.

The incident came to light 6 hours before re-polling at four polling stations in four districts namely Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak districts of Nagaland on Wednesday. The re-poll started from 7 am and continued till 4 pm in the evening.

Assam, Meghalaya CMs Meet With Alliance Likely On The Cards

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma at midnight, amid a forecast by exit polls of a hung assembly in the state, several reports emerged on Wednesday.

According to the reports, Assam CM Sarma met with the Meghalaya CM at midnight. This came a day before the counting of votes for the recently held assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Re-Poll in 4 Polling Stations of Nagaland on March 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered to conduct re-poll at four polling stations in Nagaland on March 1.

Re-polls were conducted in Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Tuensang assembly constituencies. Polling started at 7 am and continued till 4 pm.

Election Commission

