Tripura Revenue Minister NC Debbarma Hospitalized After Suffering Brain Stroke

Narendra Chandra Debbarma, Revenue minister of Tripura has been admitted at the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala after he suffered a brain stroke on Friday.

The politician who is around 87 years old is said to be in a critical condition.

After getting the news, state Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha visited the hospital this evening to inquire about his health. He discussed with the doctor on duty about taking necessary medical measures. Besides, he also spoke to the family members of Debbarma present at the hospital.

Saha further informed that although the surgery is risky, it is necessary for the minister to undergo surgery. Currently, he is under the observation of specialist doctors and all arrangements are being made for his treatment.