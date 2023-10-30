Akhaura-Agartala Rail Link to be Inaugurated on Nov 1, First Trial Run Successful

This rail link, which is about 15 km away, will bring about a paradigm shift to the people of the Northeast. Along with cross-country trade and commerce, there will be a breakthrough in the movement of common people. The time taken by people of Tripuran to reach Kolkata or Delhi by rail or road will now be reduced by one-third. Earlier, it used to take 33 hours to reach Kolkata from Agartala. Now it will take only 8 hours to travel through Bangladesh.