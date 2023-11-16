Assam Rifles Organizes Excursion For Students To Kaziranga National Park

A four-day excursion tour to the Kaziranga National Park was organised for students by the Assam Rifles. The excursion will be between November 15 to 19 and for students of Assam Rifles Public School in Tripura's Agartala.
Brigadier Vikram Guleria, the commander of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles flagged off the tour. As many as 36 students along with three teachers and three Assam Rifles personnel kicked off their journey on Wednesday.
The students coming from different backgrounds including those from families living below the poverty line and teachers were addressed by the commander before flagging off the tour.
He talked about the Kaziranga National Park, its history, importance, the variety of wildlife in the park and the aim behind undertaking this tour.
The students are set to reach Kaziranga National Park today and will undertake a wildlife safari which will be followed by a visit to the Orchid Garden on Friday (November 17). There they will also witness a cultural show.
The initiative has been taken with the aim of giving insights into the rich and varied culture of Northeastern states as well as understanding the wide diversity across the country in different spheres and still the country remains one, the principal of the school pointed out.
He further appreciated the efforts of Assam Rifles for organizing events of such ilk for the progress and overall development of students and promoting National Integration at grassroots level.