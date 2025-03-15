Assam Rifles Seizes Smuggled Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.95 Cr in Tripura

In a major crackdown on smuggling in the Northeast, Assam Rifles confiscated 195 cartons of foreign cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 1.95 crore in Tripura's Khowai district, officials reported on Friday.

According to an official release, the contraband was seized during a joint operation and has been formally handed over to the Customs Department for further investigation and legal proceedings.

"This operation underscores Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to curbing smuggling activities and ensuring enhanced vigilance in the region," stated the release.

Meanwhile, in a series of security operations across Manipur, forces recovered a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including 50 weapons, IEDs, and grenades. These operations were conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under Spear Corps between March 12 and 13 in the hills and valley districts of Chandel, Imphal West, Kakching, and Thoubal.

The security forces also dismantled bunkers in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. The most substantial seizure took place in Laijang, Chandel district, where forces recovered 36 weapons, including 23 improvised mortars (Pompi), three AK-series rifles, one INSAS rifle, one carbine, two muzzle-loaded rifles, one .303 rifle, five pistols, along with ammunition and other war-like stores.

Additionally, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Thoubal district led to the recovery of seven weapons, including two 9mm carbines, one 12-bore rifle, one single-bore barrel rifle (SBBL), and three pistols. Another operation in Imphal West’s Singjamei resulted in the seizure of one mortar, one 12-bore rifle, and one pistol.

In Kakching’s Wangoo area, security forces confiscated four weapons, including one carbine, one .303 rifle, and two single-barrel rifles. The recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to Manipur Police for further proceedings.