BSF Foils Gold Smuggling Bid in Tripura

The BSF in a press release stated, “The BSF received specific intelligence regarding the smuggling of gold within the area of responsibility of 69th battalion of BSF at BOP BN Das Para. Promptly acting on the information, BSF troops were alerted and deployed at the location carrying out a special operation and recovering four packets suspected to be gold biscuits. The seized gold weighs approximately 1165 grams and 705 milligrams, with an estimated value of Rs 70,44,325.”

“The disposal of seized gold has been done as per procedure,” it added.