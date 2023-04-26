ICFAI Tripura Organizes Yoga Demonstration At Indo-Bangladesh Border

Faculty of Physical Education and Yoga (FOPEY) of the ICFAI University Tripura in association with the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, has organized a Yoga demonstration program in connection with the celebration of International Day of Yoga at the Indo Bangladesh Boarder of Tripura in a befitting manner on April 25, 2023 from 7.00 AM to 8.00 AM.

The program was organized in a hybrid mode by which thousands of people participated and benefited. The program was inaugurated by Shri D. Nandi, Manager of the Land Ports Authority of India under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India, Akhaura Integrated Check Post as Chief Guest along with Dr. A Ranganath, Registrar of the ICFAI University Tripura and Dr. Dulal Debnath, Principal of Faculty of Physical Education and Yoga of the ICFAI University Tripura.

Yoga was demonstrated by Prof. Ranjana Sinha and Mr. Prasenjit Majumder both faculty members of the Physical Education and Yoga Department of the University. A small temporary dais was made and around 250 participants participated physically during the demonstration.

The entire program was live telecasted through internet and social media. Needless to say, Yoga is very important to bridge between our minds and body. Yoga is a way of living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body. It also helps in developing our physical, mental, and spiritual minds.

It is also to be noted here that the Faculty of Physical Education and Yoga of the ICFAI University Tripura is offering BPES, DPED, BPED, PGDY, Certificate courses in Yoga and Ph.D. Programs recognized by National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) and UGC to promote Yoga, Physical Education and Sports.

The program was coordinated by Dr. Surya Kanta Paul, Professor of the Faculty of Physical Education and Yoga of the University. The University has expressed its heartiest thanks to all concerned for the successful completion of the program.