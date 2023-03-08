Manik Saha to Take Oath as Tripura CM Today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Manik Saha will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tripura on Wednesday.

He will be serving as the chief minister of the state for second consecutive term.

The swearing ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda.

Yesterday, Conrad Sangma and Neiphiu Rio were sworn-in as the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya and Nagaland respectively.

It may be mentioned that BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats. Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats while Congress bagged three seats. The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) managed to open its account by winning one seat.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, arch rivals in Kerala, came together in the Northeast this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power. The combined vote share of CPI(M) and Congress remained around 33 per cent.

Chief Minister Saha defeated Congress' Asish Kumar Saha from the Town Bordowali seat by a margin of 1,257 votes. In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the majority mark is 31.

The BJP, which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and had ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.