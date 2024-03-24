Seven Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at Agartala Railway Station

In a coordinated effort led by the Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Tripura police, seven individuals hailing from Bangladesh were apprehended at the Agartala railway station. The arrests were made just as the group was preparing to board the Kanchenjunga Express bound for Chennai.
Among the detained individuals were four adult males, while two were women. Shockingly, one of the detainees was revealed to be a mere 10-month-old infant.
The individuals apprehended all hail from the Bagerhat district of Bangladesh. Their names are as follows: Easin Hawlader (44), Mohammad Hasan (20), Sukur Ali Hawlader (19), Farjana Akhtar (20), Rumi Begam (21) accompanied by her daughter Mariam (10 months), Nayan Hossain (25), and Md Matiur Mandal (26).
Upon thorough interrogation by the police, all detainees confessed to illegally entering Indian territory. Their arrest underscores the persistent challenge of illegal immigration faced by border states like Tripura.