Sourav Ganguly Becomes Tripura Tourism's Brand Ambassador

Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly, who is also the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism, on Thursday welcomed people from around the world to visit the 'beautiful' state.
Ganguly said that he has played a lot of cricket in Tripura and wants everyone to see the temples, natural resources, and many other aspects of the state.
"World Tourism Day, is a very important part of everyone's life. On behalf of Tripura Tourism, I welcome people from all over India and world to visit this beautiful state. Come and see the many aspects of this state, including temples, natural resources, and developments in Tripura. I have spent a lot of time in this state and played a lot of cricket here. So I welcome everyone to visit this beautiful state," Ganguly said.
It may be noted that Ganguly was announced as the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism and Chief Minister Manik Saha had announced this news back in May.
In addition, Saha also held a telephonic conversation with Ganguly after he accepted the offer. Taking to X, the Tripura CM had written, "It's a matter of great pride that the former captain of the Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today. I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will definitely give an impetus to the state's tourism sector."
Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury met Ganguly at his Behala residence and proposed that he became the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism, which the former team India skipper readily accepted.
Speaking about the World Cup 2023, Ganguly mentioned that he hoped there would be good cricket on display for all the fans to enjoy.
He said, "This is going to be a big World Cup. The World Cup is a big tournament. India has been playing very well, so it is a matter of delight. We hope that they continue to play the same good Cricket for the next 45 days."
Throughout his time with the Indian cricket team, Ganguly was known for his distinct and aggressive leadership style. He made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996. He is lovingly referred to by his nickname 'Dada'.
Ganguly scored a century on his first Test at Lord's to grad the headlines. He went on to play 113 Test matches and represented India in a further 311 One-Day Internationals. He amassed 18,575 runs across all formats in his international career.
Ganguly is one of the main reasons for the emergence of the idea of day-night Test cricket in India. His efforts paid off as India played its first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.