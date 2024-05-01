Tripura

Three Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in Tripura

The three Bangladeshis have reportedly been engaging in various businesses while seeking refuge in rented accommodations in Dharmanagar for an extended period.
Three Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in Tripura
Three Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in Tripura
Pratidin Time

In a recent development, three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Tripura, following tip-offs that led security forces to a rented accommodation in Purbabazar, Dharmanagar.

The three Bangladeshis have reportedly been engaging in various businesses while seeking refuge in rented accommodations in Dharmanagar for an extended period.

The individuals arrested have been identified as Mansoor Ali, Jury Belgaar Mohammed Qayim and Russell Ahmed.

These Bangladeshis are believed to have entered India illegally through different borders of Tripura, facilitated by hefty payments to brokers. Indian documents have been recovered from the detainees.

Currently held at Dharmanagar police station, the trio is undergoing extensive interrogation as cops delve deeper into the matter.

Three Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in Tripura
Bangladeshi National Reunited with Family After Accidental Entry into India
Bangladeshi nationals
Border Security Force (BSF)
Tripura police

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
tripura>>north-east/tripura/three-bangladeshi-nationals-apprehended-in-tripura
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com