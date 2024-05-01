Three Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended in Tripura

In a recent development, three Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Tripura, following tip-offs that led security forces to a rented accommodation in Purbabazar, Dharmanagar.
The three Bangladeshis have reportedly been engaging in various businesses while seeking refuge in rented accommodations in Dharmanagar for an extended period.
The individuals arrested have been identified as Mansoor Ali, Jury Belgaar Mohammed Qayim and Russell Ahmed.
These Bangladeshis are believed to have entered India illegally through different borders of Tripura, facilitated by hefty payments to brokers. Indian documents have been recovered from the detainees.
Currently held at Dharmanagar police station, the trio is undergoing extensive interrogation as cops delve deeper into the matter.