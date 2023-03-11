Three Held Over Attack On Joint Delegation of Cong-Left MPs In Tripura

Tripura police have arrested three persons in connection to an attack on the joint team of Congress and Left Front MPs in State's Nehalchandranagar.

Police said that the joint delegation was allegedly attacked by a mob, while they were on a visit to Bishalgarh to meet affected families by post-poll violence.

"In connection with the incident involving delegation of MP, MLA and local leaders on March 10, 2023, at NC Nagar, Bishalgarh, it is informed that the accompanying Police party has safely escorted the delegation," Sepahijala Police said in a statement on Saturday.

"A specific case has been registered in this regard and 3 involved persons have been arrested. Further raids are continuing to arrest the remaining persons. Security to delegation has been enhanced," the statement added.

The joint team of Congress and Left Front MPs who were on a visit to Bishalgarh to meet affected families of post-poll violence was allegedly attacked by a mob on Friday.

"A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh & Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did NOTHING. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. The victory of party-sponsored violence," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Congress alleged that BJP workers attacked them in Nehalchandranagar of Bishalgarh, where several cars were also vandalized.

"Attack manifested on Tripura State Congress Chief MLA Birajit Sinha, MP Abdul Khaleque, AICC Incharge Ajoy Kumar and other Left leaders by BJP goons when they visited Bishalgarh to meet with families who were victims of post-poll violence in Tripura," said Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha.

Sinha said the security personnel escorted the Congress delegation acted like mute spectators.

Reacting to the incident, Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal strongly condemned the attack and said that the party will never be intimidated by the "BJP goons".