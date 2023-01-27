‘TIPRA Will Not Form Any Alliance’, Announces Party Chief Ahead of Tripura Polls

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma has decided to fight the upcoming assembly elections without forming an alliance with any other political party.

Pradyot Debbarma announcing his decision of going solo in the elections said that 'no alliance' will be formed with anyone in the upcoming assembly polls.

The TIPRA chief’s decision on Friday comes amid speculations of a possible alliance of the party with the BJP.

The royal scion said he will fight the elections to defeat those who are opposing its “Greater Tipraland” demand.

Sharing a video for his supporters on Twitter, he said, "A lot of people have speculated in the last three days that we are about to form an alliance. I have said it before and I am saying it again that unless we get in writing from the government of India that our demands will be met constitutionally, I will not form any alliance.”

The TIPRA chief further said, “I don't blame the people who don't believe it. Because in 46 years, after 1977, every regional Tiprasa political party has gone to Delhi and has come back with an agreement before the election. But after the election, Tiprasa doesn't get anything."