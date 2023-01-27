‘TIPRA Will Not Form Any Alliance’, Announces Party Chief Ahead of Tripura Polls

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma has decided to fight the upcoming assembly elections without forming an alliance with any other political party.
Pradyot Debbarma announcing his decision of going solo in the elections said that 'no alliance' will be formed with anyone in the upcoming assembly polls.
The TIPRA chief’s decision on Friday comes amid speculations of a possible alliance of the party with the BJP.
The royal scion said he will fight the elections to defeat those who are opposing its “Greater Tipraland” demand.
Sharing a video for his supporters on Twitter, he said, "A lot of people have speculated in the last three days that we are about to form an alliance. I have said it before and I am saying it again that unless we get in writing from the government of India that our demands will be met constitutionally, I will not form any alliance.”
The TIPRA chief further said, “I don't blame the people who don't believe it. Because in 46 years, after 1977, every regional Tiprasa political party has gone to Delhi and has come back with an agreement before the election. But after the election, Tiprasa doesn't get anything."
"I have said this before and am repeating it, we will not compromise on our demands. We went to Delhi to discuss and we heard them. If we didn't go, they would've mentioned it that despite the invitation, we skipped the meeting," added Pradyot.
While speaking about the meeting, Pradyot said, "One thing is clear in my heart that they haven't given anything in writing. I want to inform all my TIPRA Motha warriors and the entire Tiprasa that there will be no alliance in this election."
"Either we'll win or we'll lose, but this time we'll fight for one last time," Pradyot assured his supporters in the video.
In a direct contest with the ruling BJP-IPFT alliance, the regional party swept the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections held in April last year, winning 18 of the 28 seats over the ‘Greater Tipraland’ demand.
According to the sources, while Congress and the Left have come together in Tripura, the ruling BJP is still in search of an appropriate partner. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has declared an official list of 43 candidates with several new entrants.