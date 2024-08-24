Tripura: 27 Unexploded Mortar Bombs From 1971 War Safely Detonated

In a joint operation, the Tripura Police and the Indian Army's Spear Corps successfully detonated 27 unexploded mortar bombs from the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
The operation, part of the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative, took place on August 20 at the 3 CRPF Battalion Firing Range.
The unexploded mortar bombs, relics from the war, were discovered on July 18, 2024, during excavation work at the residence of Dulal Nama. The discovery began when laborers, digging a pond, unearthed 12 mortar bombs.
A thorough search of the area then revealed an additional 15 bombs.
Local authorities quickly responded by involving the Indian Army’s Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) team. Acting on a formal request from the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Tripura, both military and civilian teams worked together to address the situation safely.
The Army, in collaboration with the civil administration, established a secure perimeter around the site to ensure the safety of the operation. The controlled detonation was carried out without incident, successfully neutralizing all 27 bombs.