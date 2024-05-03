Tripura Battles Severe Fuel Crisis, Govt Introduces Curbs

The fuel crisis gripping Tripura has taken a new twist as both railway lines and roads have been shut down, worsening the region's already dire situation. With vital transportation routes cut off, residents are struggling to access essential petrol and diesel supplies.
The closure of railway lines, which are crucial for transporting fuel into Tripura, has severed a key supply route, worsening the existing shortage. Moreover, the shutdown of major roads has further compounded the issue, impeding the movement of fuel tankers and hampering efforts to replenish diminishing stocks at petrol pumps.
This combination of factors has created a severe scarcity, prompting petrol pumps to ration fuel and impose strict sales limits. Consequently, long queues of vehicles now wrap around operational fuel stations as motorists vie for their share of the dwindling resources.
In the face of adversity, Tripura's residents are demonstrating resilience, coming together to tackle the challenges posed by the fuel shortage. As communities unite to conserve resources and offer support, there remains hope that the region will emerge from this crisis stronger and better prepared for future adversities.