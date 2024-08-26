Tripura

Tripura CM Donates One Month's Salary for Relief to Flood Victims

This gesture comes as the state battles the aftermath of severe flooding, with the Chief Minister urging everyone to step forward and contribute to the cause.
In a generous move to support the ongoing relief efforts for flood-affected people across Tripura, state Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Monday contributed his one month's salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

Taking to platform 'X', Dr Saha wrote, “I hereby contribute my one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the purpose of providing relief to the people affected by the floods”.

The Tripura Chief Minister also said that an amount of Rs 2 crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief fund will be utilised for providing relief to people affected by the floods in different parts of the State.

94% of Telecom Network Restored in Flood-Ravaged Tripura
Tripura floods
Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
Dr. Manik Saha

