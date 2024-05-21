Tripura Congress Threatens Mass Protests Against Implementation of CAA

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday threatened to organize large-scale protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state, planning to submit a memorandum to the Chief Secretary to express their opposition.
During a press conference, Roy Barman criticized the move as a mere electoral strategy, calling it a political gimmick.
"The Central and state governments have issued notifications to implement the CAA, stating that it won't apply in the sixth scheduled areas of the Autonomous District Council. I have seen a similar claim from a leader of another party. Despite their protests against the CAA, this party is now part of the government and deceitfully asserts that the CAA will not be enforced in the sixth scheduled areas," Barman said.
He stressed that the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) is an essential part of Tripura and warned that granting citizenship to millions of Hindus will reduce the Scheduled Tribe population.
"The reservation status will change, altering the entire demographic landscape. I want to remind the indigenous people who once saw him as their 'messiah' that he has betrayed their trust. This is not a constitutional solution. Immigrants who settle in Tripura and other regions will enjoy the same rights and privileges as native residents, participating in jobs, politics, and other activities. This is unacceptable. We strongly oppose the implementation of the CAA and will submit a memorandum to the chief secretary on Tuesday. Following that, the party will initiate a statewide protest against this controversial Act," he added.