Tripura: EC Takes Action Against Officials Following Attack On Cong Leader

A day after the attack on Congress leader Ajay Kumar in a public rally in West Tripura district, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday directed for suspension of the Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of the area.

According to the officials, the ECI has directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura to suspend and immediately remove the SDPO.

The ECI has also directed for suspension and removal of the officer-in-charge of West Tripura's Jirania district along with the officer-in-charge of Ranibazaar Police Station.

Earlier on Thursday, the ECI ordered an inquiry into the incident of alleged political violence in Jirania Sub Division of West Tripura District reported on January 18.

The ECI asked the Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura to obtain a report from DGP through the state's Chief Secretary and submit it by 3.00 pm on Friday.

The alleged attack on the Congress leader reportedly occurred half an hour after the ECI announced the Assembly election dates in the three Northeastern states on Wednesday.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for Assembly elections to Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland to be held in February-March this year. The results of all three states will be declared on March 2, 2023.

