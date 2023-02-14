People will Vote for Virodhi Mukt Tripura: CM Manik Saha

Going door to door on the last day of campaigning for Thursday's Assembly elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday said that the Congress lacks leadership and his party would go into the electoral battle aiming for a 'Virodhi Mukt Tripura'.

During his door-to-door campaign in the Town Bordowali constituency of Agartala's Ramnagar, CM Saha said reaching out to the people has always been his aim and objective.

"It has always been my aim and objective to reach out to every person at their homes, but due to a time crunch, it could not happen. However, I have tried to reach out to households as much as possible. The people of my constituency are excited for February 16 and are waiting in anticipation to cast their votes. They admire PM Modi a lot and I am convinced that the BJP will come to the power once again," Saha told while campaigning on Tuesday.

The CM added, "The Congress does not have a leader. They are not visible even if one looks through a microscope,” a ANI report stated.

He said the people will vote for a 'Virdohi Mukt Tripura'.

"Though we have raised the slogan of 'Nasha Mukt Tripura', the votes will be cast in favour of a 'Virodhi Mukt Tripura'. While I concede that it is not good for democracy but the people here want this as the Opposition only resorts to lies," he added.

Tripura is set to go to polls on February 16 and the votes will be counted on March 2.