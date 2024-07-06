Tripura Faces Alarming HIV Spike: 47 Student Deaths, 828 Positive

Tripura is facing a significant health crisis with 47 student deaths attributed to HIV, and 828 students testing positive, as reported by a senior official from the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS).
Out of these cases, 572 students are still alive, while the rest succumbed to the infection. Many affected students have moved out of Tripura for higher education in prestigious institutions across the country.
The TSACS has identified drug injection as a primary factor, noting its prevalence among students from 220 schools and 24 colleges and universities. The situation remains critical, with new HIV cases detected at a rate of five to seven per day.
This information was shared during a media workshop organized jointly by the Tripura Journalist Union, Web Media Forum, and TSACS, where statistical data highlighted the widespread impact of HIV across the state.
As of May 2024, TSACS has registered 8,729 individuals in Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) centres, with 5,674 currently living with HIV. The affected population includes 4,570 males, 1,103 females, and one transgender individual.
Officials attribute the surge in HIV cases to the widespread misuse of injectable drugs, particularly among youth from affluent families, where parents often unknowingly facilitate substance abuse.
Dr. Samarpita Datta, Project Director of TSACS, along with other senior officials from the Tripura Health Department, were present at the workshop to address these alarming trends and discuss ongoing initiatives to combat the HIV epidemic in the region.