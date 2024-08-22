Tripura Flood: Amit Shah Speaks to CM Manik Saha, Assures Assistance

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, held a telephonic conversation with Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha to assess the flood situation gripping the state.
During the discussion, Shah assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Centre, including the immediate deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, boats, and helicopters to aid in the ongoing relief and rescue operations.
"Spoke with CM Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters, to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations. Assured of all possible assistance from the Centre as and when required. The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis," Shah posted on X.
Tripura has been battling severe flooding following heavy rainfall, especially in the capital city, Agartala, where the overflowing Gomati River has displaced thousands of residents. Reports indicate that over 30,000 people have been forced to move to relief camps, and there have been unfortunate incidents of fatalities due to the floods.
Chief Minister Saha, who has been personally inspecting flood-hit areas and relief camps in Agartala, emphasized that the state administration is prioritizing rescue and relief efforts. "Our main focus is on the safety and well-being of people stranded in unsafe areas," he stated.
Currently, 321 relief camps are operational across the state to provide shelter to displaced residents. CM Saha added that one NDRF team from Assam has already reached the state, and four more teams from Arunachal Pradesh are expected to join soon. The state government is also closely monitoring the health and hygiene conditions in the camps to ensure the well-being of those affected.
As the situation unfolds, the central and state governments continue to coordinate efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods, offering hope and support to those in need during this challenging time.