Tripura: G20 Summit On 'Clean Energy For Greener Future' Begins In Agartala

The two-day G20 summit on the theme of 'Clean Energy for Greener Future' began in Tripura on Monday.

The conference began at the Hapania International Fair Ground in Agartala. The participants will present consensus based science driven recommendations to policy makers.

Around 75 delegates from different G20 Nations, international organisations, NITI Aayog is participating in the events.

Other important participating institute are Indian National Science Academy, Indian Institute of Science, National Chemical Laboratory, National Institute of Ocean Technology, India Institute of Science Education and Research, IIT Delhi, International Monetary Fund, and Asian Development Bank etc.

The group of G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation which plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The group of 20 comprises 19 countries - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States and European Union.

India holds the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023.

About 200 meetings is likely to be held and in the said meetings delegates from around 29 countries and 15 international organisations would participate.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke about the preparedness and the glory of hosting a prestigious G20 meet.

"Tripura is well prepared to host the delegates from the European and other countries of the world in the upcoming G20 summit which has been scheduled to be held on 3rd and 4th. This is in the great pleasure for the people of Tripura as for the first time such a huge kind of program of international standard is going to be held in the state," the CM said.