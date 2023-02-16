Tripura Polls 2023: 1 injured in CPI-BJP Clash Outside Polling Station

An individual reportedly suffered a leg injury during a clash between supporters of the ruling BJP and Opposition CPI outside a polling booth in Tripura, amid the ongoing Assembly elections in the state.

The incident took place outside the Kalacherra polling station in Shantirbazaar Assembly constituency in the south Tripura district.

CEO Tripura, Kiran Gitte, informed in a tweet, "The injured person was taken to a hospital by our officials.”

An FIR was filed at the Shantirbaazar police station. The CEO said, "We'll arrest the culprits soon."

He added that the injured CPI worker wasn't able to identify his attackers.

Confirming the incident, SP, South Tripura District, said the situation was brought under control.

"Polling resumed shortly after the incident," the SP said in a tweet.

"The incident reported from Santirbazar has been promptly responded to by SDPO Santirbazar, OC STB and Police/Civil Sector Officers," the SP tweeted.

"Police and Civil sector officer were immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," SP said further in his tweet.

The distict magistrate of South Belonia, in his response to the SP's tweet wrote, "A clash between BJP AND CPI was reported from Kalachera area under Santirbazar police station. Polling is continuing smoothly.”

Szarita Laitphlang, the national secretary of the Congress, tagged the Election Commison in a tweet in which he also shared pictures of the injured CPI supporter.

Laitphlang tweeted, "BJP goons attacked Chandan Das and Shipan Majumdar in Shantir Bazar. Police were mere spectators in the entire incident.”



The polling for the Tripura Assembly elections began amid tight security on Thursday.

According to Election Commission, over 28.14 lakh electorates of which 14,15,233 are male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender, are eligible to cast their franchise. The voting is underway at 3,337 polling stations.