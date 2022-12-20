Tripura Polls 2023: 300 Companies Of Security Forces To Be Deployed

Central paramilitary forces in huge numbers will be deployed in Tripura during the state assembly elections to be held in 2023.

According to reports, around 300 companies of central forces will be deployed in Tripura in a bid to curb adverse law and order situations during the assembly elections in the upcoming year.

The election commission today informed that the deployment of security forces is reportedly set to begin from the next week.

It also mentioned that the paramilitary forces will be deployed even as there is “no specific security threat” detected in the region.

However, as a measure to ensure free and fair assembly polls in Tripura, the security across the state will be beefed up.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that around 100 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will be deployed across the state in initial stages.

Later on, a further 200 companies will arrive in the state in accordance to the report.

It may be noted that during the 2018 assembly elections in the state, security forces in similar numbers were deployed to ensure the smooth conduction of elections.