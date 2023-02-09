Tripura Polls: JP Nadda Releases BJP's Manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda along with Chief Minister Manik Saha released the party's manifesto for the Tripura Assembly elections.

While addressing the Public meeting, Nadda said, "Tripura was once known for blockades and insurgency. The state is now known for peace, prosperity and development."

He added, "13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given in Tripura, with Rs 107 crores given in settlement, till now."

Nadda along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur on Thursday morning.

While talking to ANI, Nadda said, "Today I got the opportunity to offer prayers at Mata Sundari Temple. Whenever I come here, I get new energy. Under PM Modi's leadership we are taking society forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'."

According to the sources earlier, the party has added many new points to the manifesto.

"There many new points have been added in the manifesto that is important for the development of the state. Modi government always thinks about the development of the NorthEast. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth", the source had added.

It further said that after releasing the manifesto, Nadda is scheduled to address a public rally.