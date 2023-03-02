Will Perform Role of Constructive Opposition: TIPRA Chief

The Tipra Motha which emerged as the second-largest party after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Tripura assembly election results on Thursday said that it would perform the role of a "constructive opposition", but not be with the CPM or Congress.

Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, while talking to ANI said that the party could sit independently, but not with Congress or the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

"We are the second largest party so we will sit in the constructive opposition but will not sit with CPM or Congress. We can sit independently. We will help the government whenever they need," Debbarma said.

"AICC needs to introspect why people like Pradyot leave the party. Congress thought back then that I was of no use, maybe Congress made a mistake somewhere," he further said.

The Tipra Motha Party is led by Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, a scion of the erstwhile Tripura royal family.

Debbarma who resigned as the Tripura Congress President to form the extra-political Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) in 2019 said that AICC needs to introspect about why the party leaders are quitting.

With the declaration of results for the Tripura Assembly polls on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to form the government in Tripura again by winning a comfortable majority.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 32 seats with a vote share of around 39 per cent. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats.

(with inputs from ANI)