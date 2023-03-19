Tripura’s Lone Butterfly Park Now A Major Tourist Attraction

A butterfly park developed by the forest department in Tripura is now a major tourist attraction of the state.

The park is situated at Chottakhola, near the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura's South district.

Tourists from different parts of the country and also neighbouring country Bangladesh are thronging the park.

According to wildlife and environment experts, butterflies are deemed to be indicators of a good ecological balance and healthy nature. The forest department has decided to promote butterflies as an aspect of tourism development in Tripura as tourists from the state and even from abroad visit to experience the soothing appearance of butterflies in swarms moving from one side of the park to another.

The department has carried out survey across the state and found that such parks could be set up in twenty more places, forest officials said.

Meanwhile, Tripura Forest Department declared “Common Birdwing” as the state Butterfly recently and took some steps to promote the pristine insect as a tool to attract tourists.